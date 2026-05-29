‘SpongeBob’ brings Bikini Bottom to CTG 

News release

Canyon Theatre Guild is performing the hit Broadway play, “The SpongeBob Musical” through June 27.

“Plunge into this stunning all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show,” said a news release from the CTG. “When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world.”

“What can I say about ‘SpongeBob the Musical?’ Well, I can promise you can expect the unexpected,” Director Ingrid Boydston said in the release. “It’s 100% family friendly. Everyone, especially those who loved the show as a kid — when it premiered 25 years ago — to those who now share the fun with their own kids and even grandkids, will have a blast together. But also, fans of David Bowie, Cindy Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Aerosmith, John Legend, Panic at the Disco, Jonathan Coulton, Lady Antebellum and more — who all composed songs for the show — will not believe the incredible songs.”

Boydston added: “The cast is chock full of talent that will leave you breathless. The special effects and costumes are sure to make you smile. There’s even a simple but profound message. Even when it feels like the world is about to explode, we can each do our bit to make every day the best day ever.”

“The SpongeBob Musical” runs through June 27. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors (62+) and $15 for students. For showtimes or to reserve tickets, call 661-799-2702 or visit canyontheatre.org.