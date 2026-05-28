Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘World Over’ 

News release

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra invites audiences on a musical journey with its upcoming concert, “Dances the World Over,” on June 7, celebrating the universal language of dance, bringing together rhythms and traditions from across cultures and eras, the group announced in a news release.

The evening opens with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s “Danse Nègre,” which the release described as “a spirited and richly textured work that highlights the composer’s distinctive voice and expressive energy.”

The program continues with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Concertone for Two Violins,” which is “a sparkling showcase of elegance and interplay, featuring Xaman Nivon and Ashley Rose — two outstanding soloists from within SCSO — in a dialogue of virtuosity and charm,” the release said.

Audiences will then be swept into the grandeur of Vienna with Johann Strauss’ beloved “Kaiser-Walzer (Emperor Waltz),” a work that captures the grace and sophistication of the waltz at its finest, according to the release.

The concert concludes with Aaron Copland’s “Four Dance Episodes from Rodeo,” an exhilarating portrait of the American West, complete with lively rhythms and the iconic “Hoe-Down,” the release said.

“‘Dances the World Over’ promises an engaging and dynamic concert experience, highlighting the orchestra’s versatility and artistic excellence. From refined European ballrooms to the open plains of the American frontier, this program offers something for every listener,” the release said.

The performance is scheduled 4 p.m. June 7 at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Canyon Country.

Tickets are $10 for students with ID, $20 for seniors, military and handicapped, and $25 general admission. Tickets and more information are available at SCSOmusic.org.