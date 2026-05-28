Santa Clarita Master Chorale to perform ‘American Remembrance’ 

News release

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choral ensemble, invites the community to its performance, “American Remembrance,” scheduled 4 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia.

The choral group is honoring America’s 250th anniversary with a celebration of the nation’s musical legacy in a grand finale to the group’s music season.

“This fun and engaging event showcases iconic American works, including classics by the ‘Dean of American Music,’ Copland, Dickau’s stirring ‘If Music Be the Food of Love,’ selections from Kirchner, Thompson’s soul-lifting ‘Alleluia,’ the bluegrass fire of Runestad’s ‘Mountain Songs,’ and Kean’s powerful ‘American Mass,’” said a news release from the choral group.

“I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the anniversary of the American Revolution than singing,” Artistic Director Allan Petker said in the release. “So we’ve selected music written by some of America’s most famous and beloved composers: Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber, Randall Thompson, Jack Halloran, and living greats like Shawn Kirchner, David Dickau, Jake Runestad and Ron Kean. The music ranges from original compositions to arrangements of American classic folk songs and hymns. Let’s fill the house with celebration and joyful singing.”

The nonprofit Santa Clarita Master Chorale was founded in 1998. Tickets for this show are $10 for children 3-17, $25 for seniors, first responders and students, and $40 general admission. For tickets and more information, go to scmasterchorale.org.