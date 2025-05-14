Trump strikes $244B in deals with Qatar, including ‘historic’ Boeing jet sale 

By Jacob Burg and Emel Akan

Contributing Writer

DOHA, QATAR — President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday more than $243.5 billion in economic deals between the United States and Qatar, including a $96 billion agreement for Boeing to sell up to 210 jets to Qatar Airways.

The White House said that the agreement with Qatar is projected to generate at least $1.2 trillion in economic exchange between both countries.

The deal was signed amid Trump’s four-day trip to the Middle East. The president was joined by Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the signing ceremony in Doha.

Trump had signed multiple agreements with Saudi Arabia the day prior.

Ortberg signed the deal with Qatar Airways CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer while standing next to Trump and Tamim. The president said Ortberg told him that it’s “the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing.”

The White House released a fact sheet after the ceremony confirming that Qatar Airways had signed a $96 billion agreement to acquire up to 210 American-made 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft from Boeing, with GE Aerospace engines inside.

“This historic agreement will support 154,000 U.S. jobs annually, totaling over 1 million jobs in the United States during the course of production and delivery of this deal,” the White House said.

Other Economic Deals Signed with Qatar

The president was also present to sign a defense agreement and an unspecified joint declaration with Tamim.

“I think after signing these documents, we are going to another level of relationship between Qatar and the United States,” the Qatari leader said.

Among the agreements is a deal between American engineering company McDermott and Qatar Energy, which will partner with seven active energy infrastructure projects worth $8.5 billion.

Parsons, a defense contractor, was awarded 30 projects worth up to $97 billion, which will create “thousands of jobs across the United States,” according to the White House.

Qatari company Al Rabban Capital finalized a joint venture with quantum computing company Quantinuum to invest up to $1 billion in quantum technologies and workforce development in the United States.

Aerospace and defense contractor Raytheon, now a business unit of RTX, secured a $1 billion project for Qatar’s acquisition of counter-drone capabilities, which was approved by U.S. and Qatari officials.

Additionally, General Atomics signed a $2 billion agreement to produce the MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft system for Qatar, which will provide its armed forces with “the most advanced multi-mission remotely piloted aircraft in the world,” the White House said.

Qatar Gifts New Air Force One Jet

On Sunday, Trump announced that his administration would be receiving a plane from Qatar to be temporarily used as the new Air Force One while Boeing contends with continued delays on the jet it is contractually obligated to build for the Department of Defense.

“The Defense Department is getting a gift, free of charge, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

The decision to accept the plane — a Boeing 747-8 — for the Defense Department has been met with criticism from several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who called the gift “corrupt” and a “grave national security threat.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Spectrum News: “Air Force One is the symbol of America. When it lands or flies, it is America flying and landing. And I want to make sure that this whole thing is kosher. Time will tell.”

Trump said that accepting the jet in place of the plane that Boeing is readying for the Defense Department will save the government money.

Others have raised national security concerns over using the plane as Air Force One.

Zachary Stieber and Jackson Richman contributed to this report.