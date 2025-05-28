Trump threatens to pull funding if California allows men to in women’s sports

By Travis Gillmore

Contributing Writer

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump issued a warning to California on Tuesday that he intends to rescind federal education funds if the state does not abide by his executive order that banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

“California … continues to ILLEGALLY allow MEN TO PLAY IN WOMEN’S SPORTS,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He criticized officials, including California Gov. Gavin Newsom, for allowing a male athlete to compete against women at an event last week, thus bumping a female competitor from the state finals next weekend.

“As a male, he was a less than average competitor. As a female, this transitioned person is practically unbeatable,” Trump wrote. “THIS IS NOT FAIR, AND TOTALLY DEMEANING TO WOMEN AND GIRLS.”

The president said he is directing law enforcement officials to prevent the unnamed athlete from competing in the upcoming event.

The president advised the Golden State that “large-scale” funding, which totals about $13.6 billion annually, will be cut, “maybe permanently,” due to the lack of compliance with his Feb. 5 order titled “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports.”

He expressed an intent to speak with Newsom about the issue on Tuesday.

“The governor, himself, said it is ‘UNFAIR.’ I will speak to him today to find out which way he wants to go?” Trump wrote.

The transgender athlete at issue was presumed to be AB Hernandez of Jurupa Valley High School in Southern California, who won the girls’ long jump on May 17 with a distance of 20 feet, 1.5 inches, and the triple jump with a 41-foot, 4-inch jump, over 4 feet ahead of the runner-up.

The organization responsible for overseeing the athletic competitions, the California Interscholastic Federation, announced a new pilot entry model Tuesday that will allow the athletes who lost their spots to the transgender competitors to compete in the state finals.

“[The] proposed pilot is a reasonable, respectful way to navigate a complex issue without compromising competitive fairness — a model worth pursuing,“ Izzy Gardon, spokesperson for Newsom’s office, wrote in an email. “The governor is encouraged by this thoughtful approach.”

Newsom’s office also cited 21 other states with laws that permit transgender athletes to compete against others of the gender they identify with.

In 2013, California lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 1266 — known as the School Success and Opportunity Act — which required schools to allow students to participate in programs and use facilities “consistent with his or her gender identity, irrespective of the gender listed on the pupil’s records,” and Gov. Jerry Brown signed it into law.

Newsom previously said that it is “deeply unfair” to allow male athletes identifying as transgender to compete with females.

“I think it’s an issue of fairness. It’s deeply unfair,” Newsom told Charlie Kirk on the first episode of the governor’s new “This is Gavin Newsom” podcast.

“I revere sports, and so the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

He said navigating the issue is challenging because of the emotions involved.

“There’s also a humility and grace … that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression,” Newsom said.

The governor highlighted his commitment to compassionate leadership during a press conference in Modesto on April 2, noting the difficult nature of the issue.

“I don’t know there’s a bigger champion for LGBTQ rights as an executive in the country, and I mean that, that’s done more over the course of decades than I have,” Newsom said. “And so, I’m deeply sensitive and empathetic to the community.”

He suggested a solution that is fair for all sides has proven elusive.

“I haven’t been able to figure it out, and I’m about as transparent about this as anybody out there, particularly in my party, on this,” Newsom said. “And to the extent someone can and do it in a way that’s respectful and responsible and could find a kind of balance, then I’m open to that discussion.”

The governor also said state statistics show a small number of transgender athletes competing in California’s public K-12 school system, which includes 5.8 million students.

“You’re talking about a very small number of people, a very small number of athletes, and my responsibility is to address the pressing issues of our time,” Newsom said.

According to the governor’s office, fewer than 10 transgender college athletes are playing nationwide out of more than 510,000 in the NCAA.

Worldwide, transgender athletes won nearly 900 medals in competitions across amateur athletics programs in competitions against women over the past five years, according to an August 2024 report from the United Nations’ Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.