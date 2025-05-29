Vijay Eswaran Discusses The Critical Role of Global Languages in Education

In classrooms across developing economies, education systems confront a critical tension: balancing cultural preservation through native language instruction while equipping students with linguistic skills required for global competitiveness. This challenge sits at the intersection of national identity and economic necessity.

“We are in a global village,” notes QI Group founder Vijay Eswaran. “It’s impossible for countries to exist by themselves within their borders.” This reality drives a reappraisal of language policies in education worldwide, with significant implications for economic development, social cohesion, and individual opportunity.

Science in Translation: Access and Innovation Gaps

The dominance of English in scientific and technological fields creates particular challenges for non-English speaking countries seeking to participate in global innovation.

Eswaran argues that “science and technology needs to be in a global language. By the time it gets transcribed and translated and brought into [local languages], we are already irrelevant, the information is irrelevant.”

This concern is substantiated by research. Studies show that scientific information can take months or even years to become available in less widely spoken languages, creating knowledge gaps that impede innovation and development. An alarming example occurred in 2004, when there was more than a six-month delay in global health organizations’ awareness of pigs infected with avian influenza because the initial papers were published in Chinese.

A recent study published in the journal BioScience noted that approximately 98% of peer-reviewed scientific articles are now published in English, creating barriers for scientists working in other languages. When non-English speaking researchers attempt to publish internationally, they face additional challenges. For example, a study of Colombian researchers found that 43.5% reported rejection or revision of their articles because of English grammar issues, and 33% elected not to attend international conferences due to mandatory English in presentations.

Cognitive Advantages Beyond Translation

The benefits of multilingual education extend far beyond simple translation capabilities. Language shapes thinking patterns and cognitive frameworks, with research consistently showing enhanced capabilities among multilingual individuals.

Studies demonstrate that bilingual brains develop better attention and task-switching capacities than monolingual brains, thanks to their developed ability to inhibit one language while using another. These cognitive advantages appear early in development; research shows bilingual children as young as seven months can better adjust to environmental changes.

“Our kids are fully capable of speaking three, four languages, and we should encourage that,” says Eswaran. “We should allow that.”

These cognitive benefits continue throughout life. Bilingualism has somewhat muted effects in adulthood but plays a larger protective role in older age, buffering against cognitive decline — a concept known as “cognitive reserve.”

Economic Impacts Beyond Academia

The economic implications of language policies extend well beyond academic and scientific realms into service sectors critical for developing economies.

“If you want to get into the hotel industry, you need to be able to speak,” notes Eswaran. “The tourists who are coming are not going to speak [local languages].”

Countries that have successfully balanced linguistic heritage with global communication skills have often reaped significant economic benefits. Singapore’s approach to multilingual education is frequently cited as a competitive advantage that has helped transform the city-state into a global business hub.

Singapore has implemented a bilingual policy through its education system where students learn both English as a primary language of instruction and one “mother tongue” language based on ethnicity (typically Mandarin, Malay, or Tamil). This approach aims to facilitate effective communication while acknowledging that “the ethnically neutral status of English helps to ensure that the distribution of economic advantages is not seen as unduly privileging or benefiting a specific ethnic group.”

Navigating National Identity Concerns

Despite the practical advantages of multilingual education, many countries remain hesitant to embrace global languages, particularly when colonial histories complicate language politics.

Language is deeply intertwined with cultural identity, and fears of cultural erosion or neo-colonialism can create resistance to educational reforms that emphasize global languages alongside native tongues.

“Some years ago, we made this decision to go into national language, which is fine,” Eswaran acknowledges, “but the fact of the matter is science and technology needs to be in a global language.”

Progressive educators increasingly advocate for multilingual approaches that view language acquisition not as a zero-sum game but as complementary skill development. UNESCO reports that “adopting a mother language-based, multilingual education improves access to and inclusion in education” while studies show such approaches “boost classroom participation, improve retention rates and encourage family and community involvement.”

“We can do this without reducing the impact, the efficacy or the importance of the national language,” Eswaran emphasizes.

Research from cognitive neuroscience supports this approach. Studies indicate that bilingualism modifies cognitive function, with bilingual individuals demonstrating enhanced executive function and attention control compared to monolinguals.

Countries like Estonia, Finland, and the Netherlands have demonstrated that strong national language preservation can coexist with near-universal proficiency in English and often additional languages. Finland and Estonia, for example, have implemented education policies that promote both national languages and multilingualism as resources rather than problems.

The Path Forward

As artificial intelligence transforms translation capabilities, some argue that global language skills may become less essential. However, most linguists counter that AI translation, while improving, cannot replace the cultural understanding and cognitive benefits that come with multilingual proficiency.

The most successful educational systems will likely be those that embrace linguistic diversity as a strength rather than a challenge – fostering both national linguistic heritage and the global communication skills that increasingly determine economic opportunity in our interconnected world.