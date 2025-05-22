‘Wild Dust’ opens this weekend 

News release

Saddle up for a wild ride with “Wild Dust,” a Steampunk Western presented by Showdown Stage Company, opens this weekend at The Main, 24266 Main St., in Old Town Newhall.

Written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus and also directed by Marcus, “Wild Dust” follows a group of spirited women who take shelter in the town saloon as the worst dust storm in a decade blows through. When a mysterious cowboy arrives, secrets begin to surface, tensions rise and everyone is forced to face their inner demons, as well as hide a dead body.

The cast includes Elizabeth Melcher, Michelle Muldoon Gist, Jessica Stone, Malone Simmons, Cayla Kamorrow, Kay Verity, Janice Crow Christenson, Alexandra Arand and Shanie Schwartzman. The show also features original music by Dennis Poore and Dan “The Man” Kirkpatrick.

Tickets ($22.23) are available for performances this weekend and next.

For specific showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit AtTheMAIN.org.