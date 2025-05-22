Wine, fashion and true crime: ‘Wine & Crime’ night draws a crowd 

By Kelly Ingram (Nishimoto)

Signal Staff Writer

Fashion. Friendship. And a side of felony.

A Newhall fashion boutique turned into a gathering place Friday for true crime fans. Care Tucker, a fashion-forward boutique in Old Town Newhall, hosted its first-ever Wine & Crime Night, co-led by podcast host Jami Rice of “Murderish.” The event blended fashion lovers, true crime stories and themed cocktails like “Pretty Little Poison” and “Hot on the Case.”

“I always want to create different experiences for the community,” said Carolyn Tucker. “When I found out Jami was a crime podcaster — and I’m a total true crime junkie — it just made sense.”

Rice, a Castaic resident, served as jury foreperson in the 2017 murder trial of Robert Arvizu, who was convicted of killing his 25-year-old wife, Courtney Arvizu, in their Newhall apartment.

“My fascination and interest really lies in the psychology of a killer. Like, I want to get into the mind of a killer and understand what’s different about their brain,” Rice said. “It’s not just about the cases — it’s about understanding the psychology and the justice system. And in many ways, that all started right here in Santa Clarita.”

Tucker, a Santa Clarita native and Hart High School graduate, said her store was a longtime dream.

“When my husband and I moved to Happy Valley in 2021, we would do date nights on Main,” she said. “I used to tell him, ‘We’re gonna open a store on this street someday.’”

That goal came to life with the opening of Care Tucker Style House, located just steps from their favorite restaurants.

During the event, Rice discussed cases including Karen Read, the Menendez Brothers, and Sean “Diddy” Combs. She ended with a personal story about being followed home from Stater Bros. and finding a man who had entered her bedroom through a sliding glass door.

“We wanted this to be more than murder talk,” Tucker said. “We wanted community connection. We wanted girl time. But we also wanted glamour, grit and gossip.”

Tessa Navarro, a guest from Canyon Country, said, “I came for the fashion, the crime, and the margaritas — and I left with all three.”

“My favorite part was meeting so many incredible women. It was like the ultimate SCV girls’ night out,” Navarro added. “I’ve always wanted to be a detective. This was the perfect way to live out that fantasy — for one night, at least.”

When asked whether more events would follow, Tucker responded, “Absolutely. Stay tuned, ladies.”

Carolyn “Care” Tucker and Jami Rice, hosts of Wine & Crime on Main Street. Courtesy photo.