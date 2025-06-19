Best Resume Writers in Los Angeles

The job market in LA is fast-paced and competitive, so your resume needs to stand out.

We looked at the best resume writing services in Los Angeles by comparing their prices, how long it took them to finish, customer ratings from sites like BBB, Trustpilot, and Sitejabber, and real feedback.

You can expect fair and honest reviews, praising the good and pointing out the bad.

Best Resume Writing Companies in LA: Quick Takeaways

ResumeWritingLab.com – Great all-around choice with fast delivery and strong reviews. Trustpilot rates it 4.4/5 (29 reviews), and Sitejabber gives it a perfect 5/5. Clients often mention quick turnaround and polished results. CraftResumes.com – Known for letting you talk directly with your writer. Strong track record in federal and executive resumes. Trustpilot users give it around 4.7/5 across 30+ reviews. ExecutiveCVWritingServices.com – Focused on high-level clients. Custom quotes for executive and federal resumes. Fewer public reviews, but designed for professionals aiming at top roles. ZipJob.com – Budget-friendly and built for ATS (applicant tracking systems). Comes with a 60-day interview promise. BBB-accredited (A rating), Trustpilot scores range from 3.2 to 3.6/5. ResumeServiceNearMe.com – Smaller and more locally focused. Decent choice if you want something nearby, but online feedback is limited.

Note: All these resume writing services in LA work online, so wherever you live, expert help is just a click away.

ResumeWritingLab

At ResumeWritingLab online resume writing services, they combine deep LA market knowledge with polished professional standards. They serve clients nationwide and stand behind their work.

Pricing starts at $179.99 for Basic package. For clients seeking a complete executive or federal-level solution, All-in-One package tops out at $399+, often tailored for senior professionals.

Turnaround time typically runs 3–5 business days. Rush service is available for clients needing an even faster delivery. Once you review your resume, you’ve got 14 days for free revisions.

Quality is their pride. They hold Trustpilot 4.6/5 from 36 reviews and a perfect 5/5 on Sitejabber. Clients frequently compliment the speed and precision – “Exceeded expectations and landed interviews fast.”

Criticism? Some beginners find the depth more than they need, and they’re not the cheapest option. Still, they offset cost concerns by offering lower-tier plans with plenty of value.

Key Features:

Unlimited revisions until you’re happy 90-day interview guarantee Add-ons available: LinkedIn profile edits, custom cover letters

A resume is your initial handshake with a recruiter. Over here, that handshake is firm, confident, and sticks.

Craft Resumes

Craft Resumes is a great choice for people who want to work for the federal government or as an executive, and for good reason.

Pricing varies from $229 to $499, depending on whether you choose entry-level, management, or executive-level packages.

Turnaround is swift: 1–3 business days, with a rush option that delivers within 24 hours, ideal for urgent applications.

Quality earns high marks. Their Trustpilot rating is ~4.7/5 from over 36 reviews. Users say:

“I landed 3 interviews for the first 3 jobs I applied for. The writer Dua was professional, attentive… resume was visually appealing and clear.”

CraftResumes also earns praise on EduReviewer for their polished output.

Criticism includes occasional delays and inconsistent formatting. One person said they needed to follow up after being reassigned, but the company made it right by paying extra attention to the resume.

Top Features:

Direct chat with your assigned writer Unlimited revisions Refund guarantee

They shine for clients seeking tailored federal resumes, with expert compliance on USAJOBS formatting.

ExecutiveCVWritingServices.com

Executive CV Writing Services talks directly to senior-level professionals and federal execs. They have some of the best executive resume writers out there for hire online.

Pricing is via custom quote, usually landing in the $500–$1,000 range for executive or federal packages.

Turnaround typically takes 3–7 business days, depending on the scope.

Quality is tough to gauge: there aren’t many public reviews available. However, their entire model caters to C-suite professionals; it’s a specialized service for senior roles.

Criticism? Some clients may hesitate without clear online feedback, but those who choose this route often value tailored attention over visible ratings.

Key Features:

Executive- and federal-level resume specialization High-touch, personalized service Formatting geared toward senior recruiter expectations

This is the best kind of service for people who want to invest in a polished, strategic career asset and work directly with experienced senior-level LA resume writers.

ZipJob

ZipJob is a solid option if you’re looking for an affordable, online resume service that’s designed to pass ATS. It’s built for people applying through job boards and company portals, where keyword optimization really matters.

Prices start at $139 for the basic “Launch” package and go up to $299 for the Premium plan, which includes LinkedIn updates and personal communication with your writer. All packages come with a 60-day interview guarantee, if you don’t get interviews, you’ll get a free rewrite.

Delivery time is usually 5 to 7 business days, although you can pay extra to get it faster.

Ratings are mixed. ZipJob has obtained an A rating and is accredited by BBB, however, on Trustpilot, the reviews average 3.2 to 3.6 out of 5, and on Sitejabber, they average 3.7/5. Those who like the ATS-friendly layout and the simple procedure also report on issues such as generic content or slowness of reply.

Highlights:

Built-in ATS optimization Interview guarantee with all plans Optional LinkedIn and cover letter add-ons Budget-friendly for basic needs

ResumeServiceNearMe.com

Resume Service Near Me is doing something to distinguish itself compared to most online resume firms. Other than providing you with a generalized service, it links you with resume writers locally.

Fees and turnaround depend on the writer and location. Unlike a centralized service, it has the advantage of being more of a directory. Each resume writer sets their own fees and deadlines, so you will need to do a little more research.

There is poor review coverage. On websites such as Trustpilot or Sitejabber, there are not many reviews of the site, and, accordingly, there is no opportunity to assess overall quality. With that said, local know-how and a one-on-one service could be a significant advantage.

Key features:

Connects you with writers in your area More flexible and personal experience Options for in-person or phone meetings Writer quality varies depending on location

Bottom line: ResumeServiceNearMe is one of the top resume writing services in Los Angeles if you prefer a more personal attitude and appreciate the prospect of cooperation with a local specialist. You just need to be ready to screen your writer and control the process more directly.

Comparison of the LA Resume Writers

Here’s a quick comparison of the top resume-writing services in Los Angeles—from pricing to standout features:

Service Price Range Turnaround Ratings Features ResumeWritingLab $179–$399+ 3–5 days Trustpilot 4.6/5 (36 reviews), Sitejabber 5/5 (20 reviews) Unlimited revisions; 90‑day interview guarantee Craft Resumes $229–$499 1–3 days Trustpilot 4.7/5 (36 reviews) Direct writer chats; strong federal/executive focus ExecutiveCVWritingServices Custom quotes 3–7 days Few public reviews Tailored exec & federal resume packages ZipJob $139–$299 5–7 days BBB A‑rating; Trustpilot ~3.2–3.6/5; Yelp mix ATS optimization; 60‑day interview guarantee ResumeServiceNearMe $159 Varies Limited reviews Local, niche, in-person support

FAQ

Are resume writing services worth it in LA?

That is true, particularly in the case of a competitive city like Los Angeles. Most of them will tell you that once they have used a professional service, they will receive numerous invites to interviews. You will have much less stress when hiring a resume writer. A word-ambiguous resume can get you ahead of others in the line of candidates and have no problems passing the filters of using ATS.

How much does an LA resume writer cost?

Prices usually vary between $139 and $399 for most middle-level professionals. It is higher than using an AI resume builder, for example, but it guarantees much better quality. Federal or executive resumes may cost more than $500 if additional options are included, such as updating a LinkedIn resume or rush delivery. Sometimes, basic packages are as low as $179, with variations depending on the provider.

Who has the best resume writers in Los Angeles?

Our top three picks with the best resume writers in LA are: ResumeWritingLab for best overall value and guarantees, CraftResumes for fast delivery and federal resume expertise, and ExecutiveCVWritingServices for high-level executive resumes.