Body reportedly found at Castaic Lake after weeklong search 

The body of a missing man who presumably drowned after a paddleboarding incident has been found at Castaic Lake on Sunday afternoon, according to a Friends of Castaic Lake social media page’s posting of an update attributed to the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department.

However, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel could not immediately confirm that the body was the missing man at the time of this publication.

The park and the lake’s lower lagoon had been closed during the ongoing investigation, but is now scheduled to reopen Monday, according to the social media post.

The Upper Lake Main Launch Ramp will remain closed until further notice, according to the Friends of Castaic Lake post.

The Upper Lake West Launch Ramp is open and accessible to the public, according to the social media post.

“Following the recovery efforts, the individual who was missing has now been found. Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones as they navigate this difficult time,” said the update from the Parks Department posted by the friends of the lake. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to all agencies involved — especially the Los Angeles County Lake Lifeguard Team — for their dedicated recovery efforts. Thank you to our community for your patience, compassion, and support.”