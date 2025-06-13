Cancer Society hosting golf tournament June 30 

News release

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley invites the community to its inaugural golf tournament on Monday, June 30, at Valencia Country Club.

The event falls during Men’s Health Awareness Month and just two weeks after Father’s Day, “making it the perfect opportunity to celebrate and support fathers, grandfathers, brothers, sons, and all men affected by cancer,” the organization said in a news release.

Entry fee of $250 per golfer includes 18 holes of golf, a shared cart, post-tournament awards dinner, raffles, prizes, giveaways and more. Players may register individually or as a team of four at RFLSCVGolf.givesmart.com.

Abby Smith, ACS senior development manager, said the event is about more than golf; it’s about making a difference. “This tournament gives families a chance to spend quality time together while supporting a cause that touches nearly everyone,” she said in the release. “Whether you’re playing in memory of a loved one or to honor a survivor, you’re helping us improve the lives of people facing cancer.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at various levels.

The event holds special meaning for Aimee Whaley, Relay for Life volunteer and coordinating chair, who lost her father to cancer in 2024. “This tournament is in honor of my dad as well as every family who has faced this disease,” she said on the release. “Hosting it right after Father’s Day and during Men’s Health Month makes it even more powerful. We hope to turn the heartbreak of loss into hope and healing for others.”

Funds raised will contribute to the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley’s $340,000 annual goal, which helps provide free patient programs and services, including Hope Lodge facilities for patients traveling far from home for treatment and rides to cancer-related appointments through the Road to Recovery program.

To register, donate, or learn more about sponsorship, contact Aimee Whaley at [email protected] or visit RFLSCVGolf.givesmart.com.