Chamber to host Business Expo June 26 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the return of one of the organization’s most anticipated events — the 2025 Business Expo — taking place on Thursday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center, at the old Canyon club entrance.

Admission is free and open to the public.

“With exhibitor space sold out, this year’s Business Expo is the biggest yet and will feature over 90 local businesses and nonprofit organizations, offering attendees an exciting opportunity to explore a wide range of products, services and innovations from across the Santa Clarita Valley,” the chamber announced in a news release. “More than just a business showcase, the Expo is a celebration of community.”

“Our Business Expo is more than a traditional trade show. It’s a chance for residents, professionals, and entrepreneurs to come together, get to know one another, and strengthen the fabric of our business community,” Di Thompson, chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “Whether you’re looking to network, explore new services, or learn more about what Santa Clarita businesses have to offer, the Business Expo is designed to create connections that last beyond a single evening.”

Attendees will have opportunities to connect with business leaders across industries — from retail and health to technology and finance, and more.

“The annual Business Expo has become a powerful catalyst for local economic growth and community connection,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “Each year, it brings together hundreds of businesses, innovators and community leaders to highlight the strength, creativity and diversity of our local economy. Its impact goes far beyond one day — it helps fuel partnerships, spark new ideas, and strengthens the foundation of our region’s business community. We invite everyone — residents, professionals and curious minds alike — to attend and experience firsthand the energy and opportunity that make the SCV such a vibrant place to live and work.”

In addition to exploring exhibitors, attendees will also have a chance to win prizes throughout the evening.

Businesses interested in donating a raffle prize to promote their brand and gain added exposure during the Expo can reach out to [email protected].

For more information on the 2025 Business Expo, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.