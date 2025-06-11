City libraries announce summer reading programs, free lunches for youth 

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library invites readers of all ages to “Level Up at Your Library” during this year’s Summer Reading Program now through July 26.

Each branch will offer creative, game-themed experiences that blend learning and fun, according to a news release from the city.

Children can join the action through hands-on events like a Legend of Zelda party, life-size games, Mario Kart racing and even mini golf. Teens will explore the imaginative world of Dungeons & Dragons with programs that teach the basics and help them create their own characters. Adults can also participate in the fun with trivia nights, Lotería and other game-inspired programs that offer something new to learn or discover.

Families can enjoy the return of Check It OUT-Side, happening every Tuesday at local parks during the Summer Reading Program. These weekly events feature storytime and family-friendly outdoor activities, offering a way to enjoy the library beyond its walls.

Participants can join the Summer Reading Challenge by logging their reading days at SantaClaritaReads.com. Every day reading — whether it’s a few pages or several chapters — counts toward earning books and prizes all summer long.

Lunch at the Library will also return to the Old Town Newhall and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branches, offering free, healthy lunches for youth 18 and under. Lunch is available Monday through Friday from noon to 1 p.m., continuing through July 25, via School Day Café and the USDA Summer Food Service Program.

The summer will wrap up with the Summer Reading Finale on Saturday, July 26, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch.

For a full schedule of events and program details, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.