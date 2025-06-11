City seeks volunteers for Community Beautification Day 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking volunteers for Community Beautification Day, a one-day volunteer cleanup event on Saturday, June 28, from 9 a.m. to noon. This year’s event will focus on the Valencia community, following previous cleanups held in Newhall, Canyon Country and Saugus.

This collaborative effort brings together volunteers, city staff and local organizations to revitalize public spaces and support property maintenance throughout the neighborhood, according to a news release from the city.

Volunteer projects will include spreading mulch at Valencia Glen Park (23750 Via Gavola) and refreshing key sections of the paseo bridges with a new coat of paint.

In addition to volunteer activities, residents can also take advantage of free bulky item disposal, as well as mulch and compost pickup on Lochmoor Road near Valencia Meadows Park (25671 Fedala Road).

All interested volunteers ages 8 and older must pre-register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com.

For more information, contact the Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076. For volunteer registration information or questions, contact [email protected] or 661-250-3708.