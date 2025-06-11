City to host Water Safety Day June 21 

News release

With the arrival of summer, the city of Santa Clarita is scheduled to host Water Safety Day on Saturday, June 21, at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, from 10 to noon.

This free, drop-in event invites residents of all ages to explore interactive stations, watch live demonstrations and gain essential water safety knowledge, just in time for summer, according to a news release from the city.

Upon arrival, attendees can pick up a stamp card and visit a variety of booths focused on emergency preparedness and drowning prevention. Attendees who complete the stamp card will receive a free family pass for recreational swim.

The displays will include rescue gear from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, safety equipment from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and a live water rescue demonstration by city lifeguards. Additional stations will offer tips for supervising swimmers, CPR demonstrations, swim tactics and guidance on calling 9-1-1 in an emergency.

For more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Aquatics or contact Jacob Acosta at 661-250-3768.