College Brief for June 12

5 local students named to SNHU dean’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced that five local students were named to the spring 2025 dean’s list.

The following students were among those earning a spot on the SNHU dean’s list:

• Liana Contreras, of Castaic.

• Christopher Spedling, of Castaic.

• Anita Lukacevic, of Valencia.

• Corey Lollar, of Santa Clarita.

• Georgina Luna, of Santa Clarita.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 92-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 undergraduate, graduate, and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.