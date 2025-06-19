College Brief for June 19

Local students elected to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Several local students were recently elected to The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a nationwide all-discipline collegiate honor society.

The students selected include:

• Diego Spross Urrutia, of Canyon Country, at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Prescott.

• Katie Ryle, of Valencia, at University of Southern California.

• Igor Pirus, of Santa Clarita, at Southern Utah University.

• Christopher Lopez, of Santa Clarita, at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

• Shine Lim, of Valencia, at United States Military Academy.

The students are among approximately 20,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create an honor society that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is to “cultivate a community that celebrates and advances the love of learning.”