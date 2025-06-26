College Briefs for June 26

Martinez graduates from University of Saint Mary

The University of Saint Mary celebrated the close of another academic year and the achievements of the class of 2025 during a commencement ceremony May 3 in McGilley Field House on USM’s campus in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Among the graduates was Daniel Martinez, of Newhall, who earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminology.

The event honored the university’s 200-plus graduates, which hail from coast to coast and international destinations.

The University of Saint Mary is a Catholic co-educational applied liberal arts university founded and sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth.

Cooper named to Lincoln University of Missouri dean’s list

Courtney-Nicole Cooper, of Valencia, was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the spring 2025 semester.

The Lincoln University of Missouri Dean’s List comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans.

Pico named to University of Dubuque dean’s list

The University of Dubuque congratulates Victor Pico, of Saugus, on being appointed to the spring semester 2025 academic dean’s list.

Full-time students in good academic standing (registered for and having earned 12 or more letter grade credits for the term) who earn a term grade point average of 3.5 or above and who do not have any grades of Incomplete for the term are named to the dean’s list.

Dean’s list is awarded for the fall and spring semesters only and may be awarded retroactively.

The University of Dubuque is a private, coed university founded in 1852 that offers undergraduate, graduate and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person.