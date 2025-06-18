Blog

Community invited to Walk for Alzheimer’s Kickoff 

Attendees walk past a large, inflatable archway on Saturday morning during the Walk to End Alzheimer's event at Bridgeport Park Oct. 2, 2024. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.
News release 

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the community to a kickoff event to begin gearing up for the organization’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. 

The kickoff is scheduled 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse in the Valencia Town Center, 24320 Town Center Drive. 

The organization’s Walk Kickoff invitation described the event as “a fun and energizing gathering to launch our journey together. Come meet fellow participants, get inspired, and take the first steps toward making a meaningful impact. Let’s walk with purpose and start strong.”  

Those planning to attend the kickoff are asked to RSVP at tinyurl.com/3k7y3upk or reach out to Donna Cohen at [email protected] by Friday 

The 2025 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 4, and more information can be found at tinyurl.com/yc2jd5hk

