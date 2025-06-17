FYI milestone: 200th foster youth welcomed 

News release

The nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence has achieved a significant milestone as it welcomed its 200th foster youth into the FYI community, according to a news release from the organization.

“When we started FYI, we knew intuitively that one caring adult could forever change the life of a foster youth,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in the release. “Since then, we’ve witnessed firsthand how healthy relationships heal trauma and help youth reach their full potential. The impact has been lifechanging.”

Olsen added that every FYI youth is provided with a caring adult volunteer “Ally” and a community of support and, as a result, some beautiful relationships have developed. For instance, one Ally walked her youth down the aisle at her wedding, Olsen said in the release. Others have cared for their youth while they recovered from injuries or surgeries. Allies have celebrated youth milestones like birthdays, graduations and awards, sometimes being the only “family” present at the ceremonies.

FYI Ally Linda Teeter described FYI as being “a safe place for young people, a community, a place that will help them develop life skills, reach their education goals, and belong to a ‘family.’” She added, “giving someone the knowledge that they’re loved, that they’re special, that they’re important, that they matter, and extending a guiding hand – how do you put a value on that?”

“The youth and Allies have formed a nurturing community that the youth consider their family,” Olsen said in the release, adding that as more youth join the FYI community, more volunteer Allies are needed.

She concluded, “Our consequential milestone means that FYI is 200 youth closer to our vision of a future where every youth leaving the foster care system feels safe, connected and loved.”

Information about Fostering Youth Independence and how to support this organization can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.