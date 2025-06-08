Hole lot of fun: Salvation Army hosts 2nd annual Donut Day eating competition 

Diets were broken, and sugar was on the menu for the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army Corps’ second annual Donut Day eating competition.

Held at the Canyon Country Community Center outdoor field, the fun morning event saw local dignitaries, first responders and community members go head-to-head to see who could consume the most doughnut holes in the span of two minutes.

Approximately 50 individuals, including city staff and personnel from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, and other local organizations were prepared to take on the challenge for the chance to win a Donut Day 2025 trophy and bragging rights.

Trophies for the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army’s second annual Donut Day eating contest winners on June 7, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As some competitors were eager and excited to indulge in the sweet dessert, others were hesitant to consume the high-calorie fried dough. Nonetheless, all were present to support the Salvation Army’s efforts in raising money for their local programs.

Proceeds will assist community members with different resources including rental assistance, grocery coupons, and also support the food pantry, said chair Amber Rodriguez.

“Every dollar that’s raised today goes directly back into the community members here in Santa Clarita,” she said, adding that she initially joined the local organization because she witnessed the direct impact it had on the community which inspired her to be of service.

The Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army’s chair Amber Rodriguez eats a doughnut hole during the eating competition on June 7, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“I wanted to be a part of something bigger than myself and something that does a lot of good. It’s been an honor and I’m just excited to raise money today for a good cause.”

Last year, on the day of the doughnut eating competition, the Salvation Army was able to raise approximately $22,000, Rodriguez said, and this year they were hoping to surpass that.

As the competition was underway, participants were divided into five groups and seated onstage where everyone could witness the show. The person who consumed the most doughnut holes in each group would get a prize, and the person with the most overall would be declared the ultimate champion.

In this event, stuffing your face with food was not only accepted but also encouraged, creating laughter-filled reactions from the crowd, which was made up of all ages.

Deputy Sam Curameng (bottom) takes the win for 27 doughnut holes eaten during the Santa Clarita Valley Salvation Army’s Donut Day eating contest and is cheered on by his Deputy Robert Jensen on June 7, 2025 at the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Anticipation grew from the audience as contestants chowed down but returning champion, Deputy Sam Curameng, consumed 27 doughnut holes, taking the ultimate win. He was representing the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

His secret?

“My technique was two at a time, small bites, and drink water,” he said as he chuckled. He didn’t expect to win as he had a large dinner the night before, he added, which is why he was surprised.

But as he took photos with community members, and celebrated with his 14-year-old son Kalani, who also won the doughnut decorating contest, he was excited to see the turnout as it was a great way to “bring awareness and bringing the community together.”

“Thank you to all my competitors. Santa Clarita is so supportive not only to the Salvation Army but all nonprofits. It’s great to see the community coming together, not only to have fun, but to know they are supporting to help those who need the most,” Rafael Viana, captain of the local chapter, said during closing remarks.