How Motorists Contribute to Pedestrian Accidents 

Every day, people walk along sidewalks, cross busy streets, and rely on drivers to notice them. But unfortunately, pedestrian accidents happen way too often, and in many cases, it’s the motorists who are at fault. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 6,205 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in just one recent year. On top of that, an estimated 76,000 pedestrians were injured in crashes.

So what’s really causing these pedestrian accidents? In many cases, it comes down to how drivers behave on the road. Some motorists often contribute to dangerous situations without even realizing it. If you’ve been involved in a pedestrian accident or want to understand your rights, reaching out to skilled attorneys from Terry Bryant PLLC could help you get the guidance and support you need.

Distracted Driving

One of the biggest reasons drivers hit pedestrians is because they’re simply not paying attention. Distracted driving has become more common with the rise of smartphones and in-car technologies.

When a driver is texting, scrolling through social media, or talking on the phone, even if it’s hands-free, they’re not focused on the road. Other distractions, like adjusting the GPS, eating, or chatting with passengers, also take their eyes and mind off driving.

The problem is that even a quick distraction can be deadly. A driver looking at their phone for just a few seconds might not see someone crossing the street. Pedestrians don’t always make loud noises or wear bright clothing, so if a driver isn’t alert every second, they can easily miss someone walking nearby. That small moment of inattention can lead to life-changing injuries or worse.

Speeding

Another serious issue is speeding. When a car is going too fast, whether it’s over the posted speed limit or just too fast for the current road conditions, the driver has less time to stop if a pedestrian suddenly appears.

In cities, where more people are walking and crossing roads, speeding becomes even more dangerous.

Failing to Yield the Right-of-Way at Crosswalks

Pedestrian accidents often happen at crosswalks and intersections, which, ironically, are places where pedestrians should feel the safest. The law clearly says that drivers must stop and let pedestrians go first when they’re in a marked crosswalk or at an intersection. But many drivers ignore this rule.

Sometimes, drivers don’t stop because they’re in a rush. Other times, they might not see the pedestrian in time, especially if they’re making a rolling stop or trying to beat a red light. Poor visibility at night or during bad weather can also make it harder to notice someone crossing. Still, the law doesn’t change based on visibility.

Driving Under the Influence

Drunk or drug-impaired driving is dangerous for everyone on the road, but especially for pedestrians. When someone is under the influence, their judgment, coordination, and reaction times are all affected. This means they may not even notice a pedestrian in a crosswalk, or they might misjudge how far away a person is and keep driving anyway.

In some cases, impaired drivers blow through traffic lights or take reckless turns right into people walking across the street. And because impaired drivers are less able to respond quickly, the injuries pedestrians suffer in these accidents are often much worse. In fact, DUI-related pedestrian accidents may even qualify for punitive damages in a legal case, which is meant to punish extremely reckless behavior.

Impatient Drivers

Some drivers simply don’t have the patience to wait, even for a few seconds. This impatience leads to risky decisions like driving around pedestrians already in the crosswalk or accelerating through an intersection before someone finishes crossing. Even when pedestrians technically have the right of way, these drivers don’t give them the time or space they’re legally entitled to.

It’s especially dangerous when drivers become frustrated in busy traffic. An impatient motorist may try to squeeze through a tight gap or ignore a stop sign just to save a few seconds. That kind of thinking puts people’s lives in danger, especially when it involves pedestrians who are already out in the open with no protection.