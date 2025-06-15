How to create the perfect picnic  

Dining outdoors is a popular way to enjoy a meal. Many restaurants set up tables outside of their establishments or in nearby courtyards when the weather warms. There is an indescribable quality to sipping a drink or taking a bite to eat while the sun is shining and the breeze is blowing.

Al fresco dining need not be a complicated affair. In fact, picnics are an informal outdoor meal and can be quite enjoyable. There’s nothing pretentious about a picnic, and setting one up requires just a few essentials to make the picnic go smoothly. Here’s a look at what to bring along for the ultimate picnic experience.

• Blanket: For picnic purists, enjoying a picnic requires being close to the ground. That necessitates some sort of protection from damp grass or sandy conditions. If possible, choose a waterproof picnic blanket that moisture cannot permeate. A blanket that folds up easily and has its own carrying case can be especially convenient.

• Insulated tote: Although an old-fashioned wicker picnic basket may be on brand for a picnic, opting for an insulated tote bag or cooler-like container will help keep the food and beverages at the preferred temperature. Make sure to have plenty of ice packs on hand to keep the picnic tote contents chilled.

• Reusable plates and utensils: Those who plan to make picnicking more than just a once-in-a-blue-moon event would be wise to invest in some picnic products. Durable and reusable picnic utensils, plates and drinking cups help make dining outside more comfortable.

• Trash bags: Always carry out what you’ve carried in, whether you’re going to a park, beach or a hiking trail. That means having something to carry trash out so it can be properly disposed of.

• Corkscrew: If wine or beer will be part of the picnic offerings, make sure to have a corkscrew and bottle opener at the ready.

• Sanitizing wipes: Proper hygiene is essential for handling picnic fare, which tends to be sandwiches or finger foods. Therefore, bring along hand sanitizer or sanitizing wipes to clean hands before the meal, especially if restrooms aren’t nearby.

• Cloth napkins: Cloth napkins have more weight to them than paper napkins, which means they’re less likely to blow away in the breeze. Invest in a set of inexpensive cloth napkins for dining outside. Simply drop them in the washing machine to clean up after the picnic is done.

• Storage containers: Whether it’s in bento-style boxes or individual snap/lock lid plastic containers, food should be packaged securely so there are no spills on the way to the picnic area.

• Sun protection: Be sure to bring along sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses to protect oneself from the sun while enjoying the picnic. A portable umbrella can be staked into the ground to provide some shade.

Picnics are relaxing ways to enjoy an informal meal in the great outdoors. Certain gear can make a picnic even more enjoyable.