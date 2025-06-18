Jersey Mike’s holds fundraiser for schools to mark opening of 10th SCV store 

Jersey Mike’s Subs is hosting a fundraiser for local schools to celebrate the opening of its 10th Santa Clarita Valley store this week at 16400 Village Way in Canyon Country.

Franchise owner Stephen Youlios is holding the grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday to Sunday to support Sulphur Springs Community School and Mitchell Community Elementary School. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Sulphur Springs and Mitchell schools in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“We have been serving the Santa Clarita Valley since 2006,” Youlios said in a news release. “It is an honor to be part of this vibrant community. We believe the Sand Canyon area is going to experience strong growth in the next several years. Establishing a store in this premier shopping center will allow us not only to provide healthy and delicious food but also to continue our commitment to community service.”

Guests can place orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app. The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.