Saugus band to host ‘Clothes for Cash’ fundraiser 

News release

The Saugus High School Instrumental Music Program is hosting its third annual Clothes 4 Cash fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps the program purchase new instruments, repair instruments, fund competitions and fund student scholarships for summer band camp.

The Marching Centurions will be collecting lightly used clothing, shoes, backpacks, purses, bedsheets, blankets and towels for donation. Donors will be provided with a donation letter for tax purposes, and you are asked to make sure to provide your contact information when you drop off items.

Donations are to be accepted 8-11 a.m. Saturdays, June 14, 21, July 12, 19, and Aug. 16, at the southwest corner of the Saugus High School parking lot, near the Marching Centurions trailers and the tennis courts. Saugus High School is located at 21900 Centurion Way, Saugus.

For questions or more information, contact Ricki Chilvers at [email protected], or visit SaugusBand.com.