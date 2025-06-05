Saugus softball sweeps Foothill League Players of the Year honors 

The Saugus softball team dominated the Foothill League in 2025, going undefeated en route to capturing the league title, and now can claim both end-of-season award-winners.

Junior Amelia Johnson was named the Player of the Year, while junior Taliya Mata was named the Pitcher of the Year.

Johnson was a standout in the middle of the Saugus lineup and behind the plate as Mata’s catcher. She led the league with a .987 slugging percentage; was second in RBIs (36) and home runs (seven); and fourth in batting average (.500) and on-base percentage (.565).

Mata was second in the league with 13 wins, fifth in strikeouts with 85, and second in ERA at 2.89.

Here’s how the rest of the all-Foothill League teams look:

First team

Jessica Carr, senior, Canyon.

Tatum McAfee, freshman, Castaic.

Sadie Curtis, senior, Hart.

Brianna Garcia, senior, Saugus.

Jordan Shepherd, senior, Saugus.

Savanna Smith, junior, Saugus.

Carly Kearns, senior, Valencia.

Blair Runel, junior, Valencia.

Ava Esparza, sophomore, West Ranch.

Naomi Stoll, sophomore, West Ranch.

Isabella Swanson, senior, West Ranch.

Second team

Isabella Heasley, senior, Canyon.

Alexis Steen, junior, Castaic.

Rohan Elhamamsy, senior, Golden Valley.

Hannah Cook, freshman, Hart.

Gabriella Kobliska, sophomore, Hart.

Luci Curiel, junior, Saugus.

Kona Ramsbottom, junior, Saugus.

Sydney Bolder, sophomore, Valencia.

Riley Josett, sophomore, Valencia.

Payton Borland, junior, West Ranch.

Torrey Price, freshman, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Karina Montero, junior, Canyon.

Larkin Smith, sophomore, Castaic.

Ilana Watson, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Natalie Williams, freshman, Hart.

Brianna Coe, senior, Saugus.

Kiera Rand, freshman, Valencia.