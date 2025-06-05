Saugus sweeps Foothill League boys’ lacrosse Players of the Year honors 

Saugus freshman Gavin Pantelidis was named the 2025 Foothill League boys’ lacrosse Offensive Player of the Year, while Saugus junior Lucas Limon was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

The Centurions finished the league campaign with a league title, going 7-1.

Pantelidis had a dream freshman campaign, leading Saugus with 53 goals and second on the team with 22 assists.

Limon had 42 takeaways and 64 ground balls, both good for second on Saugus.

Here’s how the rest of the all-Foothill League teams look:

First team

Beau Wright, senior, Hart.

Alex Villanueva, junior, Saugus.

Landon Lattimore, sophomore, Saugus.

Kaden Barcus, junior, Saugus.

Jameson Ireland, sophomore, Saugus.

Luke Huey, senior, Valencia.

Derrick Grossman, senior, Valencia.

Graden Choe, junior, West Ranch.

Zain Dahr, junior, West Ranch.

Jonas Cantu, senior, West Ranch.

Second team

Max Smith, senior, Hart.

Wyatt Madden, junior, Saugus.

Carter Barcus, junior, Saugus.

Cody Carter, sophomore, Saugus.

Joseph Forrand, junior, Saugus.

Tyler Cervantes, junior, Valencia.

Alexander Hohler, senior, Valencia.

Greyson Foster, junior, West Ranch.

Aiden Rocco, junior West Ranch.

Nathan Winning, freshman, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Alexis Silva, senior, Castaic.

Adrian Zamora, senior, Hart.

Maverick Kret, junior, Saugus.

Ryan Elshoff, senior, Valencia.