West Ranch girls’ lacrosse sweeps Foothill League Players of the Year honors 

After an undefeated Foothill League campaign, West Ranch girls’ lacrosse swept the 2025 end-of-season honors.

Sophomore Grace Manning was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while junior Lauren Lamb was named the Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first three-time Player of the Year in league history.

Manning scored 107 goals and set a single-game program record with 12 goals in a win over Hart. She added a team-high 61 assists and scored on 60% of her shot attempts.

Lamb led West Ranch with 114 goals and scored on 70% of her shot attempts. She added 38 assists and won 63% of her draws.

Here’s how the rest of the all-Foothill League teams look:

First team

Vivian Vega, senior, Hart.

Madison Smith, sophomore, Hart.

Caroline Doran, sophomore, Saugus.

Madelynn Miller, senior, Saugus.

Kacey Quinlan, senior, Saugus.

Sam Weathers, freshman, Saugus.

Gianna Castro, sophomore, Valencia.

Gianna PruDe, senior, Valencia.

Ella Baker, sophomore, West Ranch.

Sofia Forbes, junior, West Ranch.

Raquel Olmos, sophomore, West Ranch.

Ella Thompson, senior, West Ranch.

Second team

Marce Amezquita, junior, Hart.

Alyssa Davis, senior, Hart.

Hailey Dredge, senior, Saugus.

Gabrealle Martinez, senior, Saugus.

Piper McGee, sophomore, Saugus.

Kierstyn Roberts, senior, Saugus.

Reese Howard, freshman, Valencia.

Peyton Richardson, senior, Valencia.

Alenna Cantu, sophomore, West Ranch.

Farrah Nikneiad, freshman, West Ranch.

Nikole Sandoval, junior, West Ranch.

Stasha Waugh, senior, West Ranch.

Honorable mention

Delilah Hernandez, senior, Hart.

Ava Olsen, senior, Saugus.

Catherine Vu, sophomore, Valencia.