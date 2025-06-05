West Ranch girls’ lacrosse sweeps Foothill League Players of the Year honors 

After an undefeated Foothill League campaign, West Ranch girls’ lacrosse swept the 2025 end-of-season honors.
Sophomore Grace Manning was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while junior Lauren Lamb was named the Defensive Player of the Year, becoming the first three-time Player of the Year in league history.
Manning scored 107 goals and set a single-game program record with 12 goals in a win over Hart. She added a team-high 61 assists and scored on 60% of her shot attempts.
Lamb led West Ranch with 114 goals and scored on 70% of her shot attempts. She added 38 assists and won 63% of her draws.
Here’s how the rest of the all-Foothill League teams look:
First team
- Vivian Vega, senior, Hart.
- Madison Smith, sophomore, Hart.
- Caroline Doran, sophomore, Saugus.
- Madelynn Miller, senior, Saugus.
- Kacey Quinlan, senior, Saugus.
- Sam Weathers, freshman, Saugus.
- Gianna Castro, sophomore, Valencia.
- Gianna PruDe, senior, Valencia.
- Ella Baker, sophomore, West Ranch.
- Sofia Forbes, junior, West Ranch.
- Raquel Olmos, sophomore, West Ranch.
- Ella Thompson, senior, West Ranch.
Second team
- Marce Amezquita, junior, Hart.
- Alyssa Davis, senior, Hart.
- Hailey Dredge, senior, Saugus.
- Gabrealle Martinez, senior, Saugus.
- Piper McGee, sophomore, Saugus.
- Kierstyn Roberts, senior, Saugus.
- Reese Howard, freshman, Valencia.
- Peyton Richardson, senior, Valencia.
- Alenna Cantu, sophomore, West Ranch.
- Farrah Nikneiad, freshman, West Ranch.
- Nikole Sandoval, junior, West Ranch.
- Stasha Waugh, senior, West Ranch.
Honorable mention
- Delilah Hernandez, senior, Hart.
- Ava Olsen, senior, Saugus.
- Catherine Vu, sophomore, Valencia.
- Samantha Krantz, junior, West Ranch.