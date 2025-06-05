West Ranch softball, Trinity baseball fall in first round of state playoffs 

The 2025 spring sports season is officially over for Santa Clarita Valley teams after both the West Ranch softball and Trinity Classical Academy baseball teams lost on Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

West Ranch lost on the road in Chula Vista in an extra-innings affair, while Trinity lost on the road in Venice.

Here’s what happened in the final games of the 2024-25 SCV sports season:

West Ranch softball’s magic runs out

The West Ranch Wildcats have been using some late-game magic to win some of their recent games, both in the regular season and the playoffs.

That magic ran out on Tuesday in Chula Vista, as the Olympian Eagles won in nine innings, 7-6, in the first round of the CIF Division III SoCal Regional.

Olympian led 4-0 after four innings before the Wildcats stormed back to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh. The Eagles scored on a two-out double to force extra innings.

West Ranch took back the lead in the top of the ninth on Ava Esparza’s RBI single, only for the Eagles to score twice in the bottom of the inning to end the Wildcats’ season.

It was the second extra-innings game in a row for West Ranch after the Wildcats lost on Saturday in the Southern Section Division 5 championship game to St. Bonaventure in eight innings.

Esparza had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Torrey Price also had a double as part of a two-hit day, scoring twice and driving in two runs.

Naomi Stoll, normally at first base for West Ranch, pitched into the fifth inning on Tuesday before handing the ball off to Gretchen Roen the rest of the way.

It was the last game for senior Isabella Swanson, the West Ranch catcher, though head coach Mike Merrilees should expect to bring back much of the same squad next year.

Trinity pitcher John Carlson (31) throws a pitch during the fourth inning of Tuesday’s game against SCCS on March 11, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Trinity baseball stormed by the beach

Playing in their first game in nearly two weeks, the Trinity Knights went down to Venice High School and lost to the Gondoliers, 5-2, in the first round of the CIF Division III SoCal Regional.

Venice was up 3-2 after four innings before plating two more runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Luke Backes and Isaac Saroughian each had two hits for Trinity. Backes had a double while Saroughian drove in a run and stole a base. Aiden Visconti had the other RBI for Trinity.

John Carlson recorded eight strikeouts over five innings in his final game as a Knight.