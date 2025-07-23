Canyon Coyotes 4-H celebrate big finish and fresh faces 

By Brayden Hauptman

Guest Contributor

At the beginning of June, the Canyon Coyotes 4-H had their last general meeting of the 2024-25 year. One of the highlights of the meeting was a surprise presentation from the Llama Project leader, Sharon Weisenberger.

Weisenberger announced that Victoria Alverenga and Frankie Hemker are two of the top 10 in the 4-H Llama Project in the country. Hemker received second place and Alverenga placed fifth, nationally, in Youth Judging from the Alpaca and Llama Show Association, for intermediate age group, 12-14.

The club also voted in the new officers for the 2025-26 4-H Year.

Youth officers run the club, are nominated and voted in by the club’s youth members, and are guided by adult leaders.

The officers who were voted in were: President Kailey Rodgers, Vice President Danielle Chourbagi, Secretary Luc Hauptman, Treasurer Michael Chourbagi, Reporter Brayden Hauptman, Corresponding Secretary Evellett Sparks, Danny Chourbagi and Benjamin Cortes (sergeants-at-arms), Alexandria Foster and Amelie Minafar (historians), and Julia Cortes and Charlotte Rodriguez (recreation officers).