Canyon Coyotes 4-H celebrate big finish and fresh faces 

Frankie Hemker (left) and Victoria Alverenga are two of the top 10 in the 4-H Llama Project in the country. Courtesy photo.
By Brayden Hauptman 
Guest Contributor 
At the beginning of June, the Canyon Coyotes 4-H had their last general meeting of the 2024-25 year. One of the highlights of the meeting was a surprise presentation from the Llama Project leader, Sharon Weisenberger.  

Weisenberger announced that Victoria Alverenga and Frankie Hemker are two of the top 10 in the 4-H Llama Project in the country. Hemker received second place and Alverenga placed fifth, nationally, in Youth Judging from the Alpaca and Llama Show Association, for intermediate age group, 12-14.  

The club also voted in the new officers for the 2025-26 4-H Year. 

Youth officers run the club, are nominated and voted in by the club’s youth members, and are guided by adult leaders.  

The officers who were voted in were: President Kailey Rodgers, Vice President Danielle Chourbagi, Secretary Luc Hauptman, Treasurer Michael Chourbagi, Reporter Brayden Hauptman, Corresponding Secretary Evellett Sparks, Danny Chourbagi and Benjamin Cortes (sergeants-at-arms), Alexandria Foster and Amelie Minafar (historians), and Julia Cortes and Charlotte Rodriguez (recreation officers).  

The Canyon Coyotes 4-H recently chose their new officers for the 2025-26 4-H year. Courtesy photo.
