City to host pet adoption at Bridgeport Park 

News release

The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with the Castaic Animal Care Center, is scheduled to host a community pet adoption day on Thursday at Bridgeport Park from 9 a.m. to noon. As part of the event, adoption fees will be waived for all pets adopted on-site.

Summer is the busiest intake season for animal care centers, making it a critical time to find loving homes for animals in need, said a news release from the city. Residents can expect to meet a variety of dogs and have the opportunity to walk, play and get to know them before choosing to adopt.

Castaic Animal Care Center staff will also be on site to talk more about each animal and the adoption process. Those interested in adopting will be responsible for paying the license fee, which is typically $20 for dogs, but all other fees will be covered by the city.

In addition to meeting potential pets, families can enjoy on-site activities, including the city’s Youth Sports Pop Up and Play mobile recreation team, and the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Library Express, offering games, books and more. The city’s own mascot Sammy Clarita will also be there to take photos and join in on the fun.

Bridgeport Park is located at 23521 Bridgeport Lane, Valencia. For more information, contact the city’s Community Preservation Division at 661-286-4076.