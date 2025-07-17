College Brief for July 17

Blog

Nwambuonwor named to Western Carolina University’s chancellor’s list 

Chibuzor Nwambuonwor, of Canyon Country, has been named to the Western Carolina University spring 2025 chancellor’s list. 

Nwambuonwor was among more than 2,900 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher. Students named to the chancellor’s list are also named to the dean’s list. 

As the westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU is surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. 

