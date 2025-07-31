College Brief for July 31

Tchoulhakian graduates from Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences

Paul Tchoulhakian, of Santa Clarita, was among more than 400 new health professionals who graduated on May 30 with degrees from Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences.

Tchoulhakian completed a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree. Tchoulhakian will begin a residency in family medicine at Jefferson Health-Northeast in Philadelphia.

Located in West Des Moines, part of Iowa’s capital metro, Des Moines University Medicine and Health Sciences was founded in 1898 and offers 10 graduate-level professional degree programs in anatomy, biomedical sciences, health care administration, occupational therapy, osteopathic medicine, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, podiatric medicine and public health.