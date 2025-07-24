College Briefs for July 24

Doucette named to Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list

Justin Doucette, of Castaic, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Doucette is a senior majoring in entrepreneurship.

Doucette was among 812 students from 29 states and 27 countries named to the spring 2025 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 for straight As.

Founded in 1850, Illinois Wesleyan enrolls approximately 1,700 students from across the nation and around the globe.

Nwambuonwor named to Western Carolina University’s chancellor’s list

Chibuzor Nwambuonwor, of Canyon Country, has been named to the Western Carolina University spring 2025 chancellor’s list.

Nwambuonwor was among more than 2,900 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for the chancellor’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher. Students named to the chancellor’s list are also named to the dean’s list.

The westernmost institution in the University of North Carolina System, WCU is surrounded by the Blue Ridge and Great Smoky Mountains. The university offers residential, hybrid and online programs for undergraduate and graduate degrees at its main campus in Cullowhee, WCU in Asheville located at Biltmore Park, and wherever students are through distance learning.