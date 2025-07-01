Essential Car Parts That Require Regular Maintenance 

A man mechanic and woman customer look at the car hood and discuss repairs.

Whether you’re a new driver or a long-time car owner, one thing is for sure: Cars need care. Not just when something breaks down, but regularly. And no, this doesn’t just mean topping up your fuel and wiping your windshield once a week.

Maintaining some key parts of your car can help you avoid expensive repairs, extend your vehicle’s lifespan, and make sure you’re not stranded on the side of the road.

Let’s break down which parts need your attention more often than you think.

Brakes

Your brakes are literally what keep you from crashing into other vehicles or people, so it’s safe to count them as one of the most important parts to look after.

Over time, your brake pads wear down, and your rotors can become warped. Ignoring them is dangerous for both you, those around you on the road, and your wallet. The damage can even spread to other parts.

Make sure to check your brake pads every 10,000 to 20,000 miles, or at least once a year. Don’t wait if you notice strange noises or vibrations that weren’t there before.

Tires

Tires affect everything from your fuel economy to your safety. Uneven wear, low pressure, or bald treads can all cause issues. Not to mention, driving in rain or snow can be dangerous if you’re not looking after your tires properly.

Other signs of trouble include:

Worn tread

Cracks

Needing to refill air more often

Schedule monthly pressure checks to avoid this, and rotate your tires every 5,000 to 7,500 miles. Neglecting tire care is literally overlooking the very thing that drives your car on the road.

Engine Oil

Skipping oil changes is like refusing to drink water because you’re not thirsty. Your car needs oil, whether it’s “thirsty” or not. It’s what keeps all its parts running smoothly.

Check your oil every month, and change it every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. Old or dirty oil can cause friction, overheating, and long-term damage.

Don’t ignore if you notice:

Strange sounds from the engine

Engine light coming on

A burning smell

Battery

Your car battery powers everything from the ignition to your dashboard lights. A dead battery can leave you stuck in the middle of nowhere, and sometimes replacing it costs far less than repairing.

If your battery has gone out of order completely, it’s best to look for a new one. Online platforms like Ovoko offer spare parts for a range of models and makes.

Check your battery at least twice a year, more often in cold weather. And if it’s been over 3 years, consider replacing it.

Air Filters

There are two filters: engine air and cabin air. The engine air filter keeps debris from clogging your engine, and the cabin filter keeps your AC from blowing dusty air into your face.

Check your filters every 15,000 to 30,000 miles, or once (or twice) every year. They are cheap, easy to replace, and make a noticeable difference when kept clean.

Signs that something might be off are:

Decreased fuel efficiency

Unusual smell in your car