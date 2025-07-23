FYI holds summer ‘Healthy Meals’ cooking classes for local foster youth  

News release

Fostering Youth Independence has held two summer “Healthy Meals” cooking classes for local foster youth, the first program of its kind in Santa Clarita, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization.

The new initiative was designed to teach approximately 30 foster youth in the FYI community strategies for meal planning and grocery shopping on a budget, instruct them how to prepare healthy meals, provide basic kitchen tools and supplies, and empower them with a skill they will use for life, the release said.

“Sadly, food insecurity is a common challenge for Santa Clarita’s foster youth who live below the poverty level and must stretch their limited resources to pay for housing, transportation, food and other basic needs,” Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder, said in the release. “Because they have not been taught how to grocery shop on a budget and lack basic cooking skills, they often turn to fast food and other unhealthy options for their nutritional needs.”

The classes are being led by chef Kristi Descher, culinary arts instructor from College of the Canyons, who donated her time to teach FYI youth how to prepare the two meals of bruschetta, pasta and meatballs, and chocolate chip scones; and chili, cornbread, salad dressings and apple cobbler. The classes are being held in the large, commercial-style kitchen of Christ Lutheran Church, which donated its use.

All of the ingredients for the meals and the tools needed to prepare them were purchased with funding from a city of Santa Clarita Community Services & Arts grant. Each youth left the classes with recipes, pots and pans, a kitchen knife, cutting board, baking sheet, measuring cups and spoons, kitchen towels and oven mitts, and the knowledge of how to use them.

“Poor nutrition and food insecurity can contribute to a number of diet-related illness like obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure, each of which can exacerbate existing health conditions,” Olsen said in the release. “Food insecurity is also detrimental to mental health. The stress that comes from not knowing where a next meal will come from can cause or contribute to elevated stress levels, anxiety and depression.”

She added that by teaching youth to shop for and prepare healthy meals at home, these classes will improve their well-being and equip them with a tool to become successful, independent adults.

FYI’s mission is to support and guide local foster youth aging out of the foster care system to achieve a post-secondary education. Each youth is paired with a volunteer Ally, who has the opportunity to directly impact their life by providing encouragement and support.

FYI is scheduled to hold an orientation and training session for those interested in becoming Allies on Tuesday, July 29, in the Fellowship Center at Christ Lutheran Church in Valencia from 6 to 8 p.m. Those interested can email FYI’s Volunteer Coordinator Darlene Allen at [email protected].

Additional information about Fostering Youth Independence can be found at www.fyifosteryouth.org.