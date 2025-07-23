Kiwanis honors local students with service awards 

News release

Recently the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita presented service awards to two outstanding high school students in the community: Tram Pham, a senior at the Academy of the Canyons, and Presley Roth, a senior at Saugus High School.

Both were Key Club members at their respective high schools, according to a Kiwanis news release. Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita sponsors Key Clubs at the following high schools: Castaic, Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch. Kiwanis also sponsors a community-based Key Club.

The Kiwanis Club also presented a $500 check to the local nonprofit, SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletes and Peers). SNAP Sports provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.