Blog

Kiwanis honors local students with service awards 

Mark E. Hartzell (left), president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita and Tram Pham, service award recipient. Courtesy photo.
Mark E. Hartzell (left), president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita and Tram Pham, service award recipient. Courtesy photo.
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Recently the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita presented service awards to two outstanding high school students in the community: Tram Pham, a senior at the Academy of the Canyons, and Presley Roth, a senior at Saugus High School.   

Both were Key Club members at their respective high schools, according to a Kiwanis news release. Key Club is an international, student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to provide service, build character and develop leadership.  

The Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita sponsors Key Clubs at the following high schools: Castaic, Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch. Kiwanis also sponsors a community-based Key Club. 

The Kiwanis Club also presented a $500 check to the local nonprofit, SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletes and Peers). SNAP Sports provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.   

From left: Mark E. Hartzell, president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita, Rob Muir with SNAP Sports and Curt Hill with SNAP Sports. Courtesy photo.
From left: Mark E. Hartzell, president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita, Rob Muir with SNAP Sports and Curt Hill with SNAP Sports. Courtesy photo.
Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS