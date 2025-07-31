Registration open at COC for fall semester 

News release

The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings, according to a news release from the college.

Running from Aug. 25 to Dec. 13, the fall 2025 semester will mainly offer the class sections that most students need to either graduate or meet prerequisites for transfer to a four-year school, the release said.

Courses will be available in a variety of formats and course lengths, ranging from five, eight, 12, and 16 weeks in duration.

“This fall, students will have access to a wide range of courses — whether they are preparing for a new career or planning to transfer,”Thea Sweo Alvarado, interim assistant superintendent/vice president of instruction at the college, said in the release. “With flexible options at both campuses, we are committed to helping students work toward their goals in a way that works for them.”

Enrollment fees remain at $46 per unit, and students can still apply to receive financial aid in time for the fall semester.

The School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer more than 290 sections of tuition-free classes during the fall semester. PPL provides career skills and lifelong learning classes to residents of all ages and skill levels, at no cost.

Among the PPL classes that will be offered in the fall include artificial intellligence research and study tools, AI navigation bias, evaluation and transparency, Spanish for educators I and II, instructional aide training, arrest and control I and II, as well as physical fitness for public safety I and II.

To register or obtain more information about PPL classes, visit the program’s webpage.

High school juniors and seniors can take advantage of fall classes to earn college and high school credit while taking classes at COC with waived enrollment fees.

Registration for fall classes is underway and will continue throughout the semester.

For a complete list of classes being offered during the fall 2025 semester, go to tinyurl.com/y78rmxh4.