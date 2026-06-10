Kaiser, Child & Family Center partner to expand mental health access  

News release

Kaiser Permanente recently presented a $12,000 contribution to the Child & Family Center to help sustain and expand access to behavioral health services across the Santa Clarita Valley, according to a news release from Kaiser.

Through its Domestic Violence Program, the Child & Family Center is expanding access to critical mental and behavioral health services for survivors of domestic violence, supporting more than 300 adults and children, the release said. This work builds on the organization’s broader impact, serving more than 1,200 children, teens, and families annually who are navigating challenges such as anxiety, depression, substance use, and trauma.

The partnership between Kaiser Permanente and Child & Family Center is further strengthened by Dr. David Wong serving as president of the Child & Family Center’s board of directors, the release said. Wong has served on the board for the past 14 years.