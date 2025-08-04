4-year-old inspires generosity for Child & Family Center 

News release

Sometimes it only takes a little to make a big difference — and 4-year-old Eloise Burbach has shown just how powerful that can be.

With a smile as bright as the summer sun, Eloise set up her own lemonade stand, hand-making the lemonade herself and selling colorful rocks she lovingly painted. Her efforts raised her money and when her grandmother gave her a list of charities to choose from, Eloise chose to give it to Child & Family Center.

Guided by her parents’ lesson, “When you earn money, save some, buy something for yourself, and donate some,” Eloise decided to split her earnings.

In her handwritten note, she shared her plan: “The money from my lemonade stand will go to: Child & Family Center; put in my savings; buy an Anna dress.”

“In her own joyful way, Eloise reminded us all that generosity doesn’t have to be big to be powerful,” said a Child & Family Center news release. “We are deeply touched by Eloise’s kindness and the encouragement of her grandparents, Bill and Kelly Phen, who helped make her lemonade stand a reality.”

The nonprofit center is inviting the community to multiply Eloise’s gift by joining the “Eloise Challenge” and matching her $43 donation to see just how far one child’s kindness can ripple through the community.

“Eloise’s kindness touches the heart of who we are at Child & Family Center,” Nikki Buckstead, president & CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “Her generosity reminds us that compassion has no age limit and that even the smallest hands can make the biggest difference. I hope our community will join the Eloise Challenge and carry her beautiful spirit of giving forward.”

Child & Family Center offers integrated services spanning mental and behavioral health, substance use treatment, domestic violence support, early intervention, prevention and outreach. To match Eloise’s donation or contribute to the Child & Family Center, visit www.childfamilycenter.org/donate.