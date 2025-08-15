Applications are in for Planning Commission seat 

Santa Clarita officials Friday released the names of 11 applicants for the “unplanned vacancy” on the city’s Planning Commission, which had an extended deadline of 5 p.m. Thursday for applications.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste asked her previous nominee, Denise Lite, to step down last month, which led to a lengthy City Hall discussion on the role and appropriateness of such a request.

Lite declined to step down, then Weste’s council colleagues consented to her request to oust Lite from the commission with a 3-2 vote on July 10, with Councilman Jason Gibbs and Councilwoman Marsha McLean against.

After the contentious discussion, the city announced the opening, which originally had a July 24 deadline.

As of that morning, only two applicants had applied, which prompted Weste to extend the filing period until Thursday, according to Carrie Lujan, director of communications for the city.

Lujan indicated Friday in an email the 11 names the city had for the council’s consideration all had addresses verified by city staff.

The applicants are: Gloria Mercado-Fortine; Edward Hill; Jacob Tjoelker; JB Martinez; Prital Patel; Jesus Henao; Cindy Russo; David J. Jimenez; Steven Hopp; Daniel Faina; and Tony Maldonado.

City officials indicated the applications will not be made available until the City Council has had a chance to review them.

As a matter of course and tradition, the City Council members approve each other’s nominees by vote, although the city’s bylaws state the commissioner serves at the pleasure of the entire council.

The five-member Planning Commission is scheduled to meet twice a month, but in recent months has regularly met on a monthly basis.

All applicants are required to be at least 18 years of age and maintain a principal residence in the city during their term of office. All applicants also had to submit three letters of recommendation.

Lite said during her comments at the July 10 council meeting she was kicked off the Planning Commission because she questioned deals that Weste made.

Weste said she had no ill will toward Lite but said the situation with Lite was not workable for her.

The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, when the four current members are expected to discuss a housing development in Wiley Canyon, at a property formerly known as the Smiser Mule Ranch.

The agenda for the next Santa Clarita City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 26, has not yet been released.