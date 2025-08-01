Blog

Benefit concert to honor fallen detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund 

Detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund
A benefit concert to honor Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the American Legion Post 507 on Spruce Street in Newhall. 

Kelley-Eklund, who at one point in his career was stationed at Pitchess Detention Center North and North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, was one of the three sheriff’s deputies killed in an arson explosives workplace incident on July 18 in East Los Angeles.  

According to Phil Goff, band leader for the group Vegene, the Sept. 4 benefit concert will bring together four local bands, including Vegene, This is a Train Wreck, We Are Wasted and The Infinity Project to support the Eklund family and celebrate Kelley-Eklund’s life, his dedication and his service to his community. 

Goff called Kelley-Eklund a “beloved community member and officer who tragically died in the line of duty.” 
 
Admission for the concert is $10 at the door with all proceeds going directly to the Eklund Family. 

To view the GoFundMe page to help Kelley-Eklund’s family, go to bit.ly/3IZ5lGV. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

