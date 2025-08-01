Benefit concert to honor fallen detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund 

A benefit concert to honor Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective Joshua Kelley-Eklund is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 4, at the American Legion Post 507 on Spruce Street in Newhall.

Kelley-Eklund, who at one point in his career was stationed at Pitchess Detention Center North and North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, was one of the three sheriff’s deputies killed in an arson explosives workplace incident on July 18 in East Los Angeles.

According to Phil Goff, band leader for the group Vegene, the Sept. 4 benefit concert will bring together four local bands, including Vegene, This is a Train Wreck, We Are Wasted and The Infinity Project to support the Eklund family and celebrate Kelley-Eklund’s life, his dedication and his service to his community.

Goff called Kelley-Eklund a “beloved community member and officer who tragically died in the line of duty.”



Admission for the concert is $10 at the door with all proceeds going directly to the Eklund Family.

To view the GoFundMe page to help Kelley-Eklund’s family, go to bit.ly/3IZ5lGV.