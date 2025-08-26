California Republicans file 2nd lawsuit against redistricting push 

By Joseph Lord

California Republicans on Monday filed a second legal challenge against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s congressional redistricting plan, scheduled to go before voters as Proposition 50 in November.

The lawsuit argued that the plan violates the state Constitution, which requires that maps be drawn by the politically neutral California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

“This is an issue about good governance in the state of California,” Corrin Rankin, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said at a press conference announcing the legal action. “Californians deserve to have the right to choose our legislators.”

Prop. 50, authorized after the California Legislature quickly passed legislation to approve the Nov. 4 ballot measure, will ask voters to accept a temporary overriding of the independent commission. Newsom and state Democrats say the move is meant to counter efforts in Texas to change maps in Republicans’ favor.

The Texas plan would strengthen Republicans’ position in five congressional districts currently held by Democrats. President Donald Trump voiced support for redistricting in the Lone Star State and other Republican states, such as Florida and Ohio.

Texas Republicans said their redistricting proposal is legally justified and is needed to correct problems with existing districts in response to a letter by the U.S. Department of Justice in early July.

The DOJ said that some Texas districts may be “coalition districts” drawn based on racial demographics to form a majority by combining minority groups and thus violate the Voting Rights Act and the 14th Amendment.

Democrats said the plan to redraw the districts unfairly targets districts led by Black and Latino lawmakers and undermines decades of progress under the Voting Rights Act.

Newsom and California Democrats have described their plan as “fighting fire with fire” against Texas Republicans. If approved by voters, it would threaten seats on the U.S. House of Representatives currently held by five California Republicans.

Republicans on Monday filed an emergency petition before the state’s high court against the California Legislature and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

“The Constitution’s guardrails on redistricting are essential to ensuring that Californians are spared from the political influence and inherent turbulence of perpetual map-drawing in the hands of the Legislature,” the lawsuit read.

California Republicans already filed one lawsuit against Prop. 50, citing rules requiring a 30-day review period for new legislation before lawmakers can act on it. The suit was shot down by the state’s Supreme Court.

The second lawsuit challenges the measure on constitutional grounds.

In 2008, California voters backed the creation of the Citizens Redistricting Commission through an amendment to the state’s Constitution, and the independent body is popular among both parties in the state.

A Politico/Citrin Center/Possibility Lab poll found that 64% backed the independent commission, and only 36% supported returning authority over the process to state legislators.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP’s main campaign arm, also accused Newsom of violating the California Constitution.

Trump on Monday raised the possibility in comments to reporters that his administration could also bring suit against California’s redistricting push.

In a post on X, Newsom responded in all capital letters, “Bring it.”

Three California Republicans — U.S. Reps. Kevin Kiley, Doug LaMalfa and Ken Calvert — are particularly endangered by the change, as their districts are on track to be inundated by voters who backed Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.

Kiley has criticized both Texas and California’s efforts at mid-decade redistricting. A bill introduced by the congressman would ban mid-decade redistricting entirely.

