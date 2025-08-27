Child & Family Center to host ‘Giving with Purpose’ webinar  

News release

Child & Family Center is scheduled to host a free online event, “Giving with Purpose: Gifting Webinar,” on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The webinar will educate community members on tax-smart strategies for charitable giving while showcasing ways to support local children and families, according to a news release from the nonprofit Child & Family Center.

Presented by James Schramm, branch manager of Schramm Financial Group, the webinar will provide participants with practical tools to maximize the impact of their philanthropy, the release said. Attendees will learn about Donor-Advised Funds, Charitable Remainder Annuity Trusts, and Qualified Charitable Distributions — giving tools that allow donors to reduce tax burdens while making a meaningful impact in their communities, the release said.

“Giving with Purpose is about aligning your heart and resources in ways that help children and families thrive,” Nikki Buckstead, president and CEO of Child & Family Center, said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with James Schramm to share strategies that benefit both donors and the families we serve.”

The event is free to attend and open to the public. Registration is requested. Upon registering, participants will receive Zoom details for joining. To register, go to www.childfamilycenter.org/giving-with-purpose-gifting-webinar.

For more information, contact Destiny McCune, marketing and outreach program manager, at 661-259-9439 or [email protected].