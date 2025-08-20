Blog

City accepting project proposals for Make a Difference Day 

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be part of Make a Difference Day, scheduled Oct. 25, and project proposals are due Sunday, Aug. 24. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be part of Make a Difference Day, scheduled Oct. 25, and project proposals are due Sunday, Aug. 24. Photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita.
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

Make a Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.  

This is an opportunity to lead hands-on projects that bring volunteers to support a nonprofit’s mission, according to a news release from the city. 

To participate, nonprofits are asked to create a project, provide the necessary tools and supplies, oversee the work and lead volunteers on-site. The city of Santa Clarita will spread awareness of the project’s needs, recruit volunteers, coordinate logistics and ensure a successful event to bring volunteers together and create real impact in the community, the release said. 

On last year’s Make a Difference Day, 22 projects were completed, 300 volunteers of all ages participated, 1,106 service hours were donated and eight local nonprofits engaged volunteers, the release said. 

From painting and planting to organizing, deep cleaning and assembling care packages, volunteers showed up with enthusiasm and energy to support a wide range of causes, the release said. 

Project proposals are due by Sunday, Aug. 24, and can be submitted at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For more event information or questions, contact Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Gabby Vera at 661-250-3736, or email [email protected]

Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS