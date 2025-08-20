City accepting project proposals for Make a Difference Day 

News release

Make a Difference Day is happening on Saturday, Oct. 25, and the city of Santa Clarita is inviting nonprofit organizations across the community to be a part of this citywide day of service.

This is an opportunity to lead hands-on projects that bring volunteers to support a nonprofit’s mission, according to a news release from the city.

To participate, nonprofits are asked to create a project, provide the necessary tools and supplies, oversee the work and lead volunteers on-site. The city of Santa Clarita will spread awareness of the project’s needs, recruit volunteers, coordinate logistics and ensure a successful event to bring volunteers together and create real impact in the community, the release said.

On last year’s Make a Difference Day, 22 projects were completed, 300 volunteers of all ages participated, 1,106 service hours were donated and eight local nonprofits engaged volunteers, the release said.

From painting and planting to organizing, deep cleaning and assembling care packages, volunteers showed up with enthusiasm and energy to support a wide range of causes, the release said.

Project proposals are due by Sunday, Aug. 24, and can be submitted at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. For more event information or questions, contact Volunteer Engagement Coordinator Gabby Vera at 661-250-3736, or email [email protected].