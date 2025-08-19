City to host Business for Artists Conference 

News release

Santa Clarita Arts is scheduled to host its fourth annual Business for Artists Conference on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway).

This conference is geared toward creatives across visual art, music, film and more who are looking to elevate their careers. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow artists, potential collaborators and industry leaders fostering valuable relationships within the community, according to a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

Featuring sessions led by industry professionals, the conference focuses on promoting growth, innovation and collaboration at the intersection of art and business. Experts specializing in marketing, branding, pricing and strategy will share insights, experiences and best practices.

This year’s theme is “The Business of Creativity: Mastering the Fundamentals,” and the conference aims to provide essential tools and knowledge to help creatives and arts nonprofit professionals build successful and sustainable careers.

Early registration is encouraged. Attendance is free, and participants will receive a complimentary lunch.

For more information and to register for the Business for Artists Conference, visit SantaClaritaArts.com or email [email protected].