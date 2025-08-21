College Brief for Aug. 21

Puglisi named to dean’s list at Grove City College

Dom Puglisi, a junior English major at Grove City College from Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s list with high distinction for the fall 2024 semester.

Students eligible for the dean’s list have a GPA of 3.40 to 3.59; for the dean’s list with Distinction a GPA of 3.60 to 3.84 and for the dean’s list with high distinction a GPA of 3.85 to 4.0.

Grove City College is a Christian liberal arts college in Grove City, Pennsylvania. Established in 1876, the college offers undergraduate and graduate degrees in more than 70 majors on a 180-acre campus north of Pittsburgh.