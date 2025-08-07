College Brief for Aug. 7

2 local students graduate from Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Worcester Polytechnic Institute celebrated its 2025 class with a series of ceremonies honoring the achievements of graduates across all degree levels at the 156th commencement exercises on May 16.

WPI conferred 1,298 bachelor’s degrees representing a diverse range of disciplines in science, engineering, technology, business and the humanities.

Two local students were among the graduates:

• Elijah Rothschild, from Newhall, majored in interactive media and game development — technology.

• Nicholas Kirby, from Santa Clarita, majored in mathematical sciences.

WPI, in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a STEM-focused research university founded in 1865. Today WPI offers more than 70 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs across 18 academic departments in science, engineering, technology, business, the social sciences, and the humanities and arts.