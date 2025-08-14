College Briefs for Aug. 14

Orenstein an award winner at Hamilton College Class & Charter Day

Braham Orenstein, of Santa Clarita, was named the recipient of The Prize for Excellence in Japanese Language and Literature at Hamilton College’s annual Class & Charter Day, held on May 13.

Established in 1950, the event combines the traditional Class Day celebrating the end of classes with a commemoration of the granting of the college’s charter on May 26, 1812.

The ceremony features an address by a historian, trustee, graduate, or faculty member whose topic is related to Hamilton’s history and traditions. Academic and scholarly achievement prizes are awarded to students and faculty.

The Prizes for Excellence in Japanese Language and Literature are awarded for excellence in Japanese language and literature studies at the introductory and advanced levels. Orenstein received the introductory level prize.

Orenstein, a first-year student, is a graduate of Saugus High School.

Hamilton College is a liberal arts institution in Clinton, New York.

Rice graduates from Emmanuel College

Emmanuel College awarded a bachelor’s degree in history to Chase Rice, of Valencia, at the college’s 103rd commencement on May 10.

With more than 80 majors and areas of study, Emmanuel College in Boston was voted the No. 1 college location in America by Niche.com in 2023 and 2024.