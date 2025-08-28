College Briefs for Aug. 28

Seidel named to Bucknell University dean’s list

William Seidel, of Valencia, has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2024-25 academic year.

Seidel is a finance major in the class of 2027.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Bucknell University is located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

2 local students named to Shenandoah University dean’s list

Shenandoah University had 1,053 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring 2025 semester, including Gabrielle Gans, of Valencia, and Carter Sand, of Stevenson Ranch.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled full-time in baccalaureate degree programs and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher. Dean’s list students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.90 or higher also qualify for the university’s president’s list.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered at the top of Virginia, in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke and Loudoun counties, and online offerings. Shenandoah is a private university with approximately 4,400 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools.

Hofer graduates from Oberlin College and Conservatory

Grace Adeline Hofer, of Valencia, was among more than 700 students honored during Oberlin College and Conservatory’s 2025 commencement exercises, held in the community’s tree-lined Tappan Square.

Hofer graduated with a bachelor of music in performance with a concentration in violin.

Founded in 1833 and nestled in a bucolic northeast Ohio town, Oberlin was the first American college to adopt a policy to admit Black students and the first to award undergraduate degrees to women alongside men. Its graduates include nine Pulitzer Prize winners, four Nobel Laureates, 15 MacArthur “Genius Grant” Fellows, and multiple Grammy Award winners.

This year marked Oberlin’s 192nd commencement.

2 local students named to Ohio University’s provost’s list

Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the president’s, dean’s and provost’s lists.

In spring semester 2025, approximately 2,180 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the provost’s list, including, Gwen Campos, of Canyon Country, and Jeffrey Casey, of Newhall.

The provost’s list recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio, is a Carnegie R1-classified research-intensive institution with a focus on the natural and biomedical sciences, humanities and arts, and engineering.